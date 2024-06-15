Favourites England out to dispel doubts against Serbia

The biggest question over England’s credentials to be European champions is at the back as injury has robbed Southgate of his settled back four from previous tournaments

England’s attacking arsenal sees them start Euro 2024 as the bookmakers’ favourites to end a wait since 1966 to win a major tournament, but some doubts persist over the Three Lions ahead of Sunday’s opener against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate’s men have won just one of their last five matches—a run that includes a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia and a shock 1-0 home defeat to Iceland in their final warm-up match before flying out to Germany.

England are still expected to cruise through a group that also includes Denmark and Slovenia. However, a dominant display is required against the Serbs to settle nerves at the start of another tournament filled with high expectations, but which could still fail to deliver a long-awaited trophy.

Harry Maguire failed to make the squad due to a calf problem, while Luke Shaw is included as the only natural left-back despite not having played any minutes for club or country since February.

John Stones is therefore even more crucial as the one experienced centre-back at international tournament level, but the Manchester City man has also been dogged by fitness problems this season.

Kieran Trippier, a right-back by trade, is set to start against Serbia at left-back. England’s defensive deficiencies have already been exploited by Brazil, Belgium and Iceland in 2024. And Serbia have the firepower to hurt them with their powerful strike pairing of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

