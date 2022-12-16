Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Fernando Santos steps down as Portugal head coach after World Cup disappointment

Fernando Santos steps down as Portugal head coach after World Cup disappointment

Updated on: 16 December,2022 11:28 AM IST  |  Lisbon
IANS |

Top

The 68-year-old leaves after Portugal' shock 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, Santos spent eight years in charge of Portugal, guiding the team to victory at two international competitions for the first time: Euro 2016 in France, and the inaugural Uefa Nations League in 2019

Fernando Santos steps down as Portugal head coach after World Cup disappointment

Portugal's coach Fernando Santos watches his team play as Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (R) sits on the bench during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal.Pic/AFP


Fernando Santos has stepped down as the head coach of Portugal following their disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup exit.


The 68-year-old leaves after Portugal' shock 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.



Santos spent eight years in charge of Portugal, guiding the team to victory at two international competitions for the first time: Euro 2016 in France, and the inaugural Uefa Nations League in 2019.


"The Portuguese Football Federation and Fernando Santos agreed to end the highly successful journey that began in September 2014", the Portuguese Football Association (FPF) said in a statement on Thursday night.

"After one of the best participation ever by the National Team in the final stages of the World Championship, in Qatar, FPF and Fernando Santos understand that this is the right time to start a new cycle", it added.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: After Morocco, anti-Messi time!

Santos took the bold decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo following the group stage. The move paid off in the last 16, as Ronaldo's replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Switzerland.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the quarter-final match against Morocco but could not prevent Portugal from going out.

Santos repeatedly faced questions over dropping Ronaldo but the head coach insisted he had no regrets about the decisions over the star footballer, who was left in tears at the final whistle of the Morocco defeat.

Portugal will now begin the process of appointing a new head coach.

"It was an honour to have a coach and a person like Fernando Santos at the head of the national team", the FPF said.

The FPF thanks Fernando Santos and his technical team for the services provided over eight unique years and believes that this thanks is also made on behalf of the Portuguese people. The FPF board will now begin the process of choosing the next national coach", it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 portugal cristiano ronaldo football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK