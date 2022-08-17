AIFF: Mumbai coaches and players react to FIFA ban; 'The ban is very unfortunate'

With FIFA serving out suspension to All India Football Federation (AIFF), we spoke to Mumbai’s football coaches and players and asked their take on this ban

On Tuesday, Indian football fans woke up to some disheartening news when the world football governing body, the International Federation of Association Football or formerly called as FIFA, suspended India and its governing body AIFF (All India Football Federation) for "undue influence from third parties" and said the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned." This is the first time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year history, with the apex body stating there have been "flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes".

In a statement published on its official site, FIFA said, "the Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes." With dark clouds hanging over the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, we spoke to coaches and players from Mumbai and asked their immediate reaction to the judgement from the world's governing body.



Mid-day Online's Sports team spoke to former Air India Youth team coach, Shyam Sawant, Hero ISL 2014 winner with ATK and current Kenkre FC player, Lester Fernandez, former football coach and personal trainer, Raunakjay Killinger and current head coach of FC Young Guns, Sameer Kapoor.











Here are the edited excerpts:

1) What is your immediate reaction to the ban by FIFA?



Shyam Sawant - Actually, yeh galat hai na jo kiya FIFA (Actually, what FIFA has done is wrong)



Lester Fernandez - My immediate reaction was that it was shocking (the news on the ban) as we were due to hold the U-17 Women's World Cup so it was very unfortunate.



Raunakjay Killinger - I was basically surprised in the morning. When I woke up in the morning and somebody send me a message that India is banned, I was very surprised because the U-17 Women's World Cup is coming up and it's a good exposure for the young girls but this ban is taking a back step for the football in our country right now.



Sameer Kapoor - Disgusted and sad to hear the news about the ban.









2) With India being the host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, what sort of impact will this ban have?



Shyam Sawant - The management and the authorities need to talk to them (FIFA) and sort this out.



Lester Fernandez - I don't think (this ban) will tarnish our image on the world stage but will affect what is happening within the country. There are so many aspiring footballers in the country especially the girls. This ban will impact the ones who want to play football in the future. Apart from that, I don't think it will have any impact as far as global impact is concerned but it'll be just a bad thing for the upcoming footballers in the country.



Sameer Kapoor - The ban basically puts a bad light on Indian football. The tickets (for U-17 Women's World Cup) were all up for sale on the website and am sure, there must have been people travelling from all across the globe who must have booked the tickets and now for it to be cancelled. And especially, we (India) as a host nation, cannot get to participate because of this ban so our girls will miss out on this fantastic opportunity. I feel this ban will get overturned and things get resolved at the earliest and we get to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup again.







3) How can Indian football come out of this?

Shyam Sawant - It's simple. If the Indian authorities talk to FIFA, am sure they would come to a conclusion and solve this matter out. If we apply some pressure from the top, and negotiate the matters at hand, am sure it will be resolved.

Lester Fernandez - If we have to make an immediate impact, we have to call upon the top bosses of the country to look into it. Otherwise, you have to find the root of it and do something where you can slowly and steadily come up from this. I think we saw this coming, but it came too fast and came as a shock. I was hoping they (FIFA) wouldn't ban the country but unfortunately it happened. So, you know, you have to deal with it in the best possible manner.

Raunakjay Killinger - Until and unless our football body is confirmed which is the AIFF and the third-party deal, if that is sorted out nothing is going to happen. We need one strong body basically to run the committee. If you want to see our sport progress in India, we need a strong board.

