FIFA boss threatens European TV blackout of Women’s World Cup

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Geneva
AFP |

Infantino in October criticised broadcasters who he said had offered “100 times less” to screen the Women’s World Cup compared to the men’s tournament. He went on the attack again on Monday, less than three months before the start of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, calling for a “fair price” for media rights

Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has threatened a television blackout of this year’s Women’s World Cup in major European countries unless broadcasters improve their offers for rights. 


Infantino in October criticised broadcasters who he said had offered “100 times less” to screen the Women’s World Cup compared to the men’s tournament. He went on the attack again on Monday, less than three months before the start of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, calling for a “fair price” for media rights. 



Also Read: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup groups finalised


FIFA is yet to sell rights for the tournament to some major markets, football’s governing body said in a statement.

