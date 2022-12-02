FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentine coach Scaloni unhappy with schedule

Argentina, who beat Poland late on Wednesday night, will play their Round-of-16 match against Australia on Saturday (Dec 3). And Scaloni felt that’s not enough time for his team to rest and train

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni. Pic/AFP

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni was unhappy about his team having to play their knockout match so quickly despite being group toppers. Argentina, who beat Poland late on Wednesday night, will play their Round-of-16 match against Australia on Saturday (Dec 3). And Scaloni felt that’s not enough time for his team to rest and train.

“We have to play in two-and-a-half-days and this after qualifying as first of the group. I think it’s totally insane, I don’t get it. Here, it’s 1 am and today is already Thursday so we have just one more day to prepare for the match and then we will play it. I don’t think these are fair conditions. It’s same for both teams, but we ended as first from our group, so we deserved more time to rest,” he said at the post-match presser.

