FIFA World Cup 2022: France coach Didier Deschamps defends resting players after loss to Tunisia

Didier Deschamps. Pic/AFP

France coach Didier Deschamps defended his decision to change almost his entire line-up for Wednesday’s final World Cup group game against Tunisia as he admitted his mind was on keeping players fresh for the knockout phase.

“They will learn from this,” Deschamps said of his fringe players, including debutant Axel Disasi at right-back. “Tunisia were right up for it while we were timid, late into the challenges and made too many errors, even if we did do better at the end when some more experienced players came on...This result means we haven’t met all our objectives but the most important one was to be in the last 16.”

