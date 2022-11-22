×
FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s a draw deal for Gareth Bale & Co!

Updated on: 22 November,2022 12:46 PM IST  |  Doha
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Wales' forward Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between USA and Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan. Pic/AFP


Gareth Bale’s smile after his equalising penalty against USA said it all! Tuesday night’s 1-1 Group B drawn fixture between Wales and USA should satisfy the former as it puts them in a promising position to progress to the next stage of the quadrennial showpiece event here. 


Bale’s 82nd-minute penalty after a clumsy challenge on him inside the US box, was Wales’ first point earned in a FIFA World Cup match since 1958. But more importantly, after England’s 6-2 hammering of Iran earlier in the day at the Khalifa Stadium, it now puts Wales in pole position to enter the knockout stage as the second team in the group.



Tim Weah had given USA the lead in the first half after which Bales saved the day and possibly the tournament for Wales.


The Welshmen face Iran in their next group game on Friday and if they can win that one and if the Englishmen can beat USA later the same day, which seems most likely given the half-a-dozen goals they scored against a hardworking Iran, then Wales will be on the verge of a historical progression to the next round.

It will possibly also make their group fixture against neighbours England meaningless as the Englishmen would be on six points from two wins and group toppers, while Wales would be on four (one point for a draw and three for a win) and qualify for the Round-of-16 stage as the second team in the group.

England and Wales may not share the best of friendships either politically or culturally despite being part of the United Kingdom, but it seems like the Englishmen will be doing a huge favour just like good neighbors to help Wales onwards and upwards here in Qatar. 

