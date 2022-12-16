FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi has a good bunch rallying around him, says Antoine Griezmann

On Wednesday night, Griezmann, 31, was once again at his fleet-footed best, running hard in support of the forwardline and then backtracking consistently and efficiently to help out the defence against the gritty Moroccans in the second semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium. It is for this reason the creative genius won the Player of the Match

While Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have been among the goals for France at this World Cup so far, it is the hardworking attacking midfielder or playmaker Antoine Griezmann’s persistent tackling, re-tackling and timely interceptions that have benefitted the reigning world champions the most. He would have created over two dozen scoring opportunities for his team—easily

the most by anyone else throughout this competition.

On Wednesday night, Griezmann, 31, was once again at his fleet-footed best, running hard in support of the forwardline and then backtracking consistently and efficiently to help out the defence against the gritty Moroccans in the second semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium. It is for this reason the creative genius won the Player of the Match.

French defender Theo Hernandez scored off the fifth minute strike after which substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s netted within 45 seconds of stepping on to the pitch (79th minute) to seal the fate of the tie as the Frenchmen set up a mouthwatering final against Argentina on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

“The Moroccans were impressive tonight, setting up things very tactically in both attack and defence. They created a lot of chances in the second half, but the fact that we got an early goal, helped make things a bit easier for us. Then the second goal made things more comfortable,” Griezmann said at the post-match press conference.

Things may have been a tad comfortable against the Moroccans, but Griezmann realises only too well that Lionel Messi’s Argentine will be a totally different cup of tea. Griezmann should know because he has played and succeeded alongside the mercurial Argentine for Spanish outfit Barcelona in the past. In fact, Griezmann, who played for Barcelona in an out-and-out striker’s role, scored his first Champions League goal for the Spanish giants (in a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund November 2019) thanks to a Messi assist. “We have seen Argentina and we know how they play. They are a very difficult team, who are very much in form,” said Griezmann.

Messi has scored five goals so far in the competition but Griezmann insisted that this Argentina team is not only about him but rather about the players who are rallying around him. “They’ve got Leo [Messi], but they also have a good group behind him. They are a group who live [play] well with that. Plus, it won’t be an easy game because they’ll have the whole crowd on their side,” added Griezmann.

