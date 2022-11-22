×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands beat Senegal 2 0 in their opening game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in their opening game

Updated on: 22 November,2022 12:26 PM IST  |  Doha
IANS |

Top

The Netherlands surprised with two quick goals in the second half in their opening match against Senegal in Doha on Monday

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in their opening game

Pic credit- Netherlands football official Instagram handle


The Netherlands surprised with two quick goals in the second half in their opening match against Senegal in Doha on Monday.


The Dutch managed to emerge victorious in a tightly contested match as their African counterparts showed resilience through 90 minutes.



Cody Gakpo scored towards the end of play time while substitute Davy Klaassen netted home the second one in injury time to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A opening match at Al Thumama Stadium.


Also read: Mallus for Messi

The two sides had struggled to break the impasse until late in the match with the Dutch failing to score with several attempts at the goal.

"It was a difficult game and we were not careful with the ball... I think we can do a lot better but the victory obviously gives us a good feeling. We were clearly in search of a goal and eventually we got it," said Gakpo after the match.

The Netherlands will meet Ecuador in their second match on November 25, while Senegal will play against Qatar on the same day.

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK