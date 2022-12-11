Breaking News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal steps down

Updated on: 11 December,2022 09:39 AM IST  |  Doha
IANS |

“I will not be continuing as a coach as I was only doing this for a limited period of time,” he said

Louis van Gaal. Pic/AFP


The Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal confirmed that he is stepping down from his position. “I will not be continuing as a coach as I was only doing this for a limited period of time,” he said.


Also Read: Louis van Gaal insists on Netherlands' chance of winning World Cup



