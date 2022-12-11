FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal steps down

“I will not be continuing as a coach as I was only doing this for a limited period of time,” he said

Louis van Gaal. Pic/AFP

The Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal confirmed that he is stepping down from his position. “I will not be continuing as a coach as I was only doing this for a limited period of time,” he said.

