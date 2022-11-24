×
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal’s first game at Qatar

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:53 AM IST  |  Doha
AP , PTI |

As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticising manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo


Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal.


As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticising manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.



Ronaldo doesn’t appear to have a new team lined up so his performances at the World Cup might yet convince potential employers to take the plunge on the five-time world player of the year, who may be past his prime but remains one of soccer’s most lethal finishers on his day.

Speaking before the announcement that he had left United by mutual consent, Ronaldo was adamant that club matters would not impact his displays for Portugal at the World Cup and were not disrupting the atmosphere in the squad heading into Thursday’s group game against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha.

