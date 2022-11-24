FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain decimates Costa Rica 7-0

Spanish fans could not have it better on a pleasant evening in Doha as Costa Rica failed to even take a shot at the goal, suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Europeans

Spain's forward Alvaro Morata (C) celebrates scoring his team's seventh goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. Pic/AFP

Spain virtually steamrolled a feeble Costa Rica 7-0 in the FIFA Group E match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Teenage star Gavi, who also plays for Barcelona, became the youngest player since Brazil's Pele to score a World Cup goal as he confidently steered home the ball in the 74th minute, taking his side ahead by four goals to nil.

The Costa Ricans were unable to put up any resistance against a rampaging attack by the men in red since Dani Olmo's 11th minute goal that put Spain ahead 1-0.

Costa Rica players were found fumbling with just 18 per cent ball possession and 12 fouls out of 20 in the match.

Ferran Torres scored twice -- in the 31st minute and 54th minute, the first with a penalty. The other scorers were Asensio (21'), Soler (90') and Morata (90+2').

Spain meets Germany while Costa Rica take on Japan on Sunday at the Al Bay Stadium and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, respectively.

