FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland can beat anyone, says skipper Xhaka

Switzerland drew 1-1 with Brazil in their first game at the 2018 World Cup, where they also beat Serbia 2-1 thanks to goals from Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri

Granit Xhaka. Pic/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka said Switzerland “can beat anyone” at the World Cup after Breel Embolo’s goal secured a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their opening match on Thursday. The Swiss have reached the last 16 at the last two World Cups but play tournament favourites Brazil next before concluding their Group G campaign against Serbia. Switzerland made the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 after knocking out current world champions France and Xhaka feels his side could be one of the dark horses in Qatar. “It is not chance, when you look at the last 10 to 12 years we have been in the main tournaments,” the Swiss captain said.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Gavi glows in 7-star show!

“Brazil is the favourite for the tournament in my view. We have to bother them as we did in 2018. Our team is much more experienced than four years ago. We’re looking forward to our next match. On our day we can beat anyone.” Switzerland drew 1-1 with Brazil in their first game at the 2018 World Cup, where they also beat Serbia 2-1 thanks to goals from Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri. “I think Brazil can put three teams in the starting 11. Huge, huge talents. Big, big quality,” said Xhaka. “But it is one game over 90 minutes. Anything can happen in one game. We need to be very compact and not make stupid mistakes because you pay for that.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever