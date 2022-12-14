FIFA World Cup 2022: They’re all gloving it!

Their intuitive talent and skill apart, a new rule is another reason why goalkeepers are enjoying a better success rate at this World Cup in Qatar

Croatia’s Dominik Livakovic denies Brazil’s Rodrygo during their quarter-final penalty shoot-out at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Doha, Qatar, last Friday; France’s Hugo Lloris in top flight against England in the quarters; Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez during the QF v The Netherlands; Morocco’s Yassine Bounou makes a save against Portugal. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

A penalty is often looked upon as a sure shot way of scoring a goal. After all, the odds must be stacked against a man using only his hands to defend a 24-by-eight-foot space from a ball that has a circumference of just 29 inches. This World Cup has changed that notion.

As many as 13 out of 32 penalties in shootouts have been saved by goalkeepers here so far. That’s nearly 41 percent. And five of the 12 penalties awarded through regulation time and extra-time have been unsuccessful (42 percent).

Comparatively, at the 2018 edition in Russia, there were 13 saves from 39 penalties (33 percent) in shootouts and just seven missed from 29 penalties in game-time (24 percent).

While a part of this may be attributed to some scintillating goalkeeping at this edition, by Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Dominik Livakovic (Croatia), Yassine Bounou (Morocco) and Hugo Lloris (France)—the four semi-finalists here—the implementation of a new rule for the first time at a World Cup could also be a contributing factor.

In 2019, the IFAB introduced a rule change wherein the goalkeeper must have at least one foot touching, or in line with or behind the goal-line. Previously, there were no restrictions on goalies coming off their line early.

Mixed reactions to new rule

While some feel this new rule is disadvantageous to goalkeepers, there is another section which believes that the other free foot (leg) helps the goalkeeper explode (dive) better. And a series of successful dives by Martinez, Livakovic, Bounou and Lloris have substantiated the latter belief.

Two prominent former goalkeepers and members of FIFA’s Technical Study Group—Pascal Zuberbuhler and Faryd Mondragon—are also convinced that the new rule has saved the day for goalkeepers. “The increase in the rate of penalty saves in unbelievable. When IFAB came in with the new rule that goalkeepers must keep one foot on the line, the ’keepers didn’t adapt to it very well to begin with. We complained about it being negative for goalkeepers, but the numbers are there for all to see,” Switzerland’s former No.1 goalkeeper Zuberbuhler, who has 51 caps behind him, said during an interaction at the Main Media Centre

recently.

Former Colombian goalkeeper Mondragon, also with 51 caps, couldn’t agree more. “The way goalkeepers have adapted to the new rule has been unbelievable, not least the timing and the concentration they need to keep only one foot on the line and then the explosiveness to get there and make the save. We are delighted that it’s been a great World Cup for goalkeepers so far. The four goalkeepers, who have led their teams into the semi-finals, have played decisive roles,” said Mondragon.

Saving the best for last!

With four more matches remaining, the numbers could only improve as four of the world’s best goalkeepers look to save their best for last.

