×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup Spain coach Enrique to become online streamer during Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup: Spain coach Enrique to become online "streamer" during Qatar 2022

Updated on: 16 November,2022 10:04 AM IST  |  Madrid
IANS |

Top

Meanwhile, Spain's veteran FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is on the verge of his fourth World Cup, after 2010 when he helped Spain win their first title, 2014 and 2018

FIFA World Cup: Spain coach Enrique to become online

Luis Enrique. Pic/AFP


Spain coach Luis Enrique has made a surprise announcement that will take him closer to fans during the Qatar World Cup finals, by announcing he will become an online "streamer" during the tournament.


The Spain coach released a video in which he said he would be making live video connections with fans.



"The idea is simply to establish a direct relationship with the fans who could be interested in live information about the team, from a personal point of view of mine and the training staff," said Enrique in his video, reports Xinhua.


"I am looking forward to experiencing and sharing the atmosphere and the pressure of a World Cup," he added, saying that he would probably hold his first session on November 18.

Also Read: Spain announce 26-man FIFA World Cup squad; Sergio Ramos snubbed

Meanwhile, Spain's veteran FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is on the verge of his fourth World Cup, after 2010 when he helped Spain win their first title, 2014 and 2018.

Now he will once again be a key member of the Spanish midfield in Qatar, despite his age of 34.

"It's been many years in the front line, enduring many things, both in the national team and in the club, passing continuous tests," he said in an interview with Spanish 'Panenka' magazine.

He said Spain coach Luis Enrique has the full support of his players.

"Luis Enrique is the person most responsible for all the players in the squad. He is the one who works day by day and knows all of them and what they can contribute. He is the one who prepares the matches and convinces us of the idea of a game with facts and explanations. We are with him to the end," commented Busquets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
spain FIFA World Cup 2022 football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK