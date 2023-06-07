Fines, stadium-bans for Vinicius Junior’s racist abusers

Three individuals will be fined 5,000 euros and refused entry to stadiums for a year for racially abusing the 22-year-old during a La Liga game in May. After the match Vinicius said Spain now “belongs to racists”
Vinicius Junior
The Spanish government announced on Monday fines and stadium bans for supporters who had racially abused Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.
Four people will be handed 60,001 euros ($64,270) punishments and two-year bans from grounds after hanging an effigy of Brazil’s Vinicius from a bridge in January.
