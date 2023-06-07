Breaking News
Football News

Fines, stadium-bans for Vinicius Junior’s racist abusers

Updated on: 07 June,2023 10:02 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Three individuals will be fined 5,000 euros and refused entry to stadiums for a year for racially abusing the 22-year-old during a La Liga game in May. After the match Vinicius said Spain now “belongs to racists”

Vinicius Junior

The Spanish government announced on Monday fines and stadium bans for supporters who had racially abused Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.


Four people will be handed 60,001 euros ($64,270) punishments and two-year bans from grounds after hanging an effigy of Brazil’s Vinicius from a bridge in January.


Also Read: Football’s racism protocol obsolete: Coach Ancelotti after Vinicius abuse


Three individuals will be fined 5,000 euros and refused entry to stadiums for a year for racially abusing the 22-year-old during a La Liga game in May. After the match Vinicius said Spain now “belongs to racists.”

