Fiorentina’s Bove in coma after collapsing mid-game

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Fiorentinas Bove in coma after collapsing mid game

Updated on: 03 December,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  Florence
AP , PTI |

Bove’s teammates immediately called for medical help and both sets of players surrounded the 22-year-old while he was being treated, before he was stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch and taken to Careggi Hospital in Florence on Sunday

Fiorentina and Inter Milan players call for medics after Italian midfielder Edoardo Bove (C) suddenly collapsed to the ground during the Serie A football match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence. Pic/AFP

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is in a medically induced coma after collapsing on the field during his team’s Serie A match at home to Inter Milan, with the game abandoned shortly after.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


