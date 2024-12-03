Fiorentina’s Bove in coma after collapsing mid-game

Bove’s teammates immediately called for medical help and both sets of players surrounded the 22-year-old while he was being treated, before he was stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch and taken to Careggi Hospital in Florence on Sunday

Fiorentina and Inter Milan players call for medics after Italian midfielder Edoardo Bove (C) suddenly collapsed to the ground during the Serie A football match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence. Pic/AFP

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is in a medically induced coma after collapsing on the field during his team’s Serie A match at home to Inter Milan, with the game abandoned shortly after.

