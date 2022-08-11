Football transfers: Alexis Sanchez joins Marseille after leaving Inter

A club official told AFP he had agreed a one-year contract. Sanchez recently terminated his contract with Inter and arrived at Marseille airport on Tuesday to be met by several adoring supporters

Marseille's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez looks on as he attends a press conference after the Olympique de Marseille (OM) announced his signing, at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France. Pic/AFP

Marseille have signed former Arsenal and Barcelona star Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer following his departure from Inter Milan, the French club announced on Wednesday.

Marseille said the forward, with 143 caps for Chile, had signed a deal at the Velodrome after passing a medical. A club official told AFP he had agreed a one-year contract. Sanchez recently terminated his contract with Inter and arrived at Marseille airport on Tuesday to be met by several adoring supporters.

