Footballer Icardi dating Turkish actor Ozkan?

Devrim Ozkan

Argentine football star Mauro Icardi, 29, is reportedly dating Turkish TV actor, Devrim Ozkan, 24, after his split from estranged wife Wanda Nara.

According to Spanish newspaper, Marca, Ozkan has been present at recent Galatasaray games.

Icardi (left) and Ozkan

Rumours of a romance started after this picture surfaced online of Icardi with a teammate where he was seen holding Ozkan’s hands.

Meanwhile, Wanda has also moved on from her relationship with Icardi as she was recently spotted kissing Argentine rapper L-Gante, 22.

Wanda Nara

Icardi also sacked Nara as his agent after she demanded a fee of GBP 8,70,000 (approx R8.28cr) for arranging his Galatasaray transfer.

