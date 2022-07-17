Footballer Jordan Pickford, Megan have 'magical' wedding in Maldives

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 July,2022 08:25 AM IST
The couple legally wed just before COVID-19, but they were forced to delay their lavish wedding party due to the pandemic

Jordan Pickford with Megan Davison


England and Everton football star Jordan Pickford married Megan Davison for the second time in a beautiful Maldives wedding. 

The couple legally wed just before COVID-19, but they were forced to delay their lavish wedding party due to the pandemic. 




Though the couple got married on June 18 this year, he Instagrammed this picture recently and captioned it: “Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate. 


Introducing The Pickfords  18.06.2022.” According to The Sun, the couple ended up saying their I do’s on a private island in the Maldives with only 13 guests. 

