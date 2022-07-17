Footballer Jordan Pickford, Megan have 'magical' wedding in Maldives

The couple legally wed just before COVID-19, but they were forced to delay their lavish wedding party due to the pandemic

Jordan Pickford with Megan Davison

England and Everton football star Jordan Pickford married Megan Davison for the second time in a beautiful Maldives wedding.

Though the couple got married on June 18 this year, he Instagrammed this picture recently and captioned it: “Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate.

Introducing The Pickfords 18.06.2022.” According to The Sun, the couple ended up saying their I do’s on a private island in the Maldives with only 13 guests.