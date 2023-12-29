Breaking News
Former India defender Prabir Majumdar's passes away, AIFF condoles

29 December,2023
PTI |

In the domestic circuit, Majumdar was a part of East Bengal and Eastern Railways, besides also representing Bengal in the Santosh Trophy

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Former Indian defender Prabir Majumdar died on Thursday after suffering from a brief illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife and a son. A stylish wing-back of the 1960s and 1970s, Majumdar was a member of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games. He also featured for the national side during the 1974 Asian Games held in Tehran, where the team failed to create an impact and finished at the bottom of the group table.


In the domestic circuit, Majumdar was a part of East Bengal and Eastern Railways, besides also representing Bengal in the Santosh Trophy. His stint with East Bengal was the highlight of his career during the 1970s, as the club had a golden run during that phase. Expressed his condolences, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president said: "Prabir-da was one of the most dependable and respected defenders of his time and stood out among many star players.


"I extend my sincerest condolences to his family at this time of sorrow." Majumdar won several titles with East Bengal, which included the Calcutta Football League, IFA Shield, Durand Cup, Rovers Cup, DCM Trophy, Bordoloi Trophy, and many more. "Prabir Majumdar was a top footballer of his time and continued to inspire footballers of later generations. His death has created a void in Indian football," AIFF Secretary M Satyanarayan said in a release.

