France investigating UCL final chaos: UK

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket scams, admitted that the organisation could “clearly” have been better

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Pic/AFP

France is investigating the chaos at last weekend’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Britain’s top diplomat said on Wednesday, as pressure on the French interior minister grew over the police’s handling.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket scams, admitted that the organisation could “clearly” have been better.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever