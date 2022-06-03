Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > France investigating UCL final chaos: UK

France investigating UCL final chaos: UK

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:18 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket scams, admitted that the organisation could “clearly” have been better

France investigating UCL final chaos: UK

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Pic/AFP


France is investigating the chaos at last weekend’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Britain’s top diplomat said on Wednesday, as pressure on the French interior minister grew over the police’s handling. 

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket scams, admitted that the organisation could “clearly” have been better. 




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


liverpool real madrid uefa champions league football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK