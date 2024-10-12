Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > French evolution

French evolution!

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Budapest
AFP |

Top

Boss Deschamps hails young, new-look France side for breezy 4-1 win over Israel in the absence of superstars Mbappe and Griezmann

French evolution!

France midfielder Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring against Israel in Budapest on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
French evolution!
x
00:00

France shrugged off Kylian Mbappe’s absence and Antoine Griezmann’s retirement to comfortably overcome Israel 4-1 in the Nations League on Thursday. 


Eduardo Camavinga and Christopher Nkunku set France on their way with first-half goals in Budapest, where Israel are playing all their home games due to the security situation in the Middle East. Didier Deschamps named a squad that for the first time since 2016 did not feature either Mbappe or Griezmann.


Didier Deschamps
Didier Deschamps


Mbappe was left out of this game and Monday’s tie in Belgium to allow the France captain time to regain full fitness after a thigh injury. While the Real Madrid star’s absence is only temporary, Griezmann’s is permanent after his decision to quit the international scene last week. 

Griezmann’s exit signalled the end of an era for the French side that won the 2018 World Cup and reached the final four years later in Qatar. Yet there was plenty to like about Deschamps’ new-look line-up captained by Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni—this win, on the back of victory over Belgium after an opening loss to Italy, leaving France second in Group A2, one point behind Italy. 

Deschamps was quick to emphasise the “significant potential” of his young squad. Deschamps reflected: “I’ve got a positive analysis—four goals, it’s been a while since we did that. We were serious and diligent, with a lot of enthusiasm.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

france Kylian Mbappe israel budapest qatar sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK