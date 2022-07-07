Breaking News
Frenkie de Jong not for sale, says Barcelona chief

Updated on: 07 July,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

De Jong “is a Barca player and unless we have a need or interest in selling him, we don’t want to sell him,” Laporta said as the club unveiled new signing Franck Kessie

Frenkie de Jong. Pic/AFP


Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Wednesday that Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is not for sale despite rumours of a departure to the Premier League. 

De Jong “is a Barca player and unless we have a need or interest in selling him, we don’t want to sell him,” Laporta said as the club unveiled new signing Franck Kessie.




