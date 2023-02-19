Georgina Rodriguez rakes in moolah

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Rodriguez to earn Rs 3.5 crore as global face of luxury brand

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is set to make her bankers jump in delight too.

According to Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, the model and social media influencer, who has 46.4 million Instagram followers, has signed a deal with an Italian luxury brand and will earn GBP355,000 (approx Rs 3.5cr) for her work.

The newspaper report added that the amount could be more depending on other clauses in the deal. For example, if the mother-of-two wears the clothing of the brand she endorses at photoshoots, store openings and any other big events, she could earn upwards of GBP888,000 (approx Rs 8.85cr).

Announcing her new assignment on social media, Georgina, who has daughters Alana and Bella with Ronaldo, wrote: “Delighted to be the first Elisabetta Franchi global face ever.” Georgina rose to fame after her Netflix documentary, I am Georgina.