Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Georgina Rodriguez rakes in moolah

Georgina Rodriguez rakes in moolah

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Rodriguez to earn Rs 3.5 crore as global face of luxury brand

Georgina Rodriguez rakes in moolah

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo


Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is set to make her bankers jump in delight too. 


According to Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, the model and social media influencer, who has 46.4 million Instagram followers, has signed a deal with an Italian luxury brand and will earn GBP355,000 (approx Rs 3.5cr) for her work. 



Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo makes winning start in Saudi League


The newspaper report added that the amount could be more depending on other clauses in the deal. For example, if the mother-of-two wears the clothing of the brand she endorses at photoshoots, store openings and any other big events, she could earn upwards of GBP888,000 (approx Rs 8.85cr). 

Announcing her new assignment on social media, Georgina, who has daughters Alana and Bella with Ronaldo, wrote: “Delighted to be the first Elisabetta Franchi global face ever.” Georgina rose to fame after her Netflix documentary, I am Georgina.

georgina rodriguez cristiano ronaldo football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK