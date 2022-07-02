German reporter dating Bayern boss axed from beat

In a report about Julian Nagelsmann, 34, splitting from wife Verena, after 14 years of marriage, Bild added that since Wirzenberger is in a relationship with Nagelsmann, she would be removed from Bayern reporting duties “with immediate effect.”

Julian Nagelsmann and Verena

Sports reporter, Lena Wurzenberger, who was covering top German football team, Bayern Munich, for the daily Bild, has been removed from her beat after it emerged that she is dating the team’s manager.

In a report about Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann, 34, splitting from wife Verena, after 14 years of marriage, Bild added that since Wirzenberger is in a relationship with Nagelsmann, she would be removed from Bayern reporting duties “with immediate effect.”



Lena Wurzenberger

Nagelsmann was seen holidaying with Wurzenberger this summer, taking a yacht vacation in Spain’s Ibiza. Wurzenberger had been covering Bayern Munich for the last two years, after previously reporting on another German club, Werder Bremen. Most of the Bayern players know Wurzenberger well.

She recently interviewed their new signing, Sadio Mane. Bild took the decision to remove Wiurzenberger from the Bayern beat to avoid any possible conflict of interest which could affect their news coverage.