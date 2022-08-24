Breaking News
Updated on: 24 August,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Dias, 25, ended his three-year relationship last year. According to same newspaper, Festa recently posed with an array of red and white flowers from a romantic admirer, giving subtle hints about Dias being her man

Ginevra Festa is Manchester City star Ruben Dias’s lover

Ginevra Festa and Ruben Dias


Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias’s mystery lover has been revealed—cabaret dancer Ginevra Festa. Last week, The Sun reported that the defender had been seen with a mystery woman on a boat during a holiday in Formentera, Spain, after splitting from pop star girlfriend, April Ivy.


Dias, 25, ended his three-year relationship last year. According to same newspaper, Festa recently posed with an array of red and white flowers from a romantic admirer, giving subtle hints about Dias being her man. 


manchester city english premier league football sports news

