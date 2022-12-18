Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Golden Boot winners at each FIFA World Cup

Golden Boot winners at each FIFA World Cup

Updated on: 18 December,2022 01:15 PM IST  |  Doha
IANS |

Top

Going into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are favourites to win the Golden Boot award, given to the top goal-scorer of the tournament. Both men have 5 goals each in the tournament so far

Golden Boot winners at each FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at Qatar University training site 3 in Doha.Pic/AFP


Going into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are favourites to win the Golden Boot award, given to the top goal-scorer of the tournament. Both men have 5 goals each in the tournament so far.


This will be Messi's final shot at winning the World Cup, a trophy that has eluded his glittering cabinet in his illustrious career.



Below is the list of FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners (inputs from Xinhua):


1930 - Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) - 8 goals

1934 - Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) - 5 goals

1938 - Leonidas (Brazil) - 7 goals

1950 - Ademir (Brazil) - 9 goals

1954 - Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) - 11 goals

1958 - Just Fontaine (France) - 13 goals

1962 - Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sanchez (Chile) - 4 goals

1966 - Eusebio (Portugal) 9 goals

1970 - Gerd Muller (West Germany) - 10 goals

1974 - Grzegorz Lato (Poland) - 7 goals

1978 - Mario Kempes (Argentina) - 6 goals

1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy) - 6 goals

1986 - Gary Lineker (England) - 6 goals

1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) - 6 goals

1994 - Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - 6 goals

1998 - Davor Suker (Croatia) - 6 goals

2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil) - 8 goals

2006 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 5 goals

2010 - Thomas Muller (Germany), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), David Villa (Spain), Diego Forlan (Uruguay) - 5 goals

2014 - James Rodriguez (Colombia) - 6 goals

2018 - Harry Kane (England) - 6 goals

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Hope I sleep well' says, final referee Szymon Marciniak

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
lionel messi FIFA World Cup 2022 Kylian Mbappe argentina france

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK