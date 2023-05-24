City were crowned English champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday when second placed Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest

Ilkay Gundogan

Listen to this article Gundogan hopes for ‘special’ end to the season for Man City x 00:00

Ilkay Gundogan has urged Manchester City to stay focused as the Premier League champions prepare for the climax to their treble bid.

City were crowned English champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday when second placed Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest.

With their third successive title in the bag, City can focus on emulating the Manchester United team that won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 1998-99. But before that City must finish their league campaign with trips to Brighton and Brentford on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.

City, winner of their last 12 league matches, are unbeaten in 24 games and German midfielder Gundogan is wary of losing momentum. “We haven’t lost any games for so many weeks and that’s the standard that we have to set for ourselves,” he said.

Also Read: 'Just be yourself': Guardiola sends message to Man City players ahead of Real clash

“We do nothing different—we do the same things that we’ve done in the last few weeks and hopefully it can be a really special end to the season. I love the club and being part of this amazing team. Obviously, we want to finish the season with two more trophies,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever