'Just be yourself': Guardiola sends message to Man City players ahead of Real clash

Erling Haaland. Pics/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola says his legacy as Manchester City boss is already “exceptional” as the English champions aim to finally turn their domestic dominance into European glory.

City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.

Eyeing a treble?

Victory over the Spanish giants would put Guardiola’s men in prime position to become just the second side ever to win the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

Pep Guardiola

City need just one win from their final three Premier League games to guarantee a fifth title in six seasons under Guardiola but they have never been crowned European champions.

They may never have a better chance as the winners of their clash with Madrid will be strong favourites to beat either AC Milan or Inter Milan in next month’s final in Istanbul.

“My legacy, our legacy is exceptional already,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We are not stupid [not] to know how important is tomorrow’s game. It’s one of the most important since we are together here. We cannot deny that, for the competition, for the rival, for many things. I said to the players ‘live it like a huge opportunity, enjoy the moment.’

“How fortunate we are. We are incredibly lucky to be here. It’s in our hands, it depends on us, we don’t have to do something exceptional, just be ourselves and win one game to reach a final,” he added.

Home advantage

City’s dreams were shattered by a stunning late Madrid fightback when the sides met in last season’s semi-final. But this time Guardiola’s men crucially have home advantage in the second leg and boast a formidable record at the Etihad.

City have not lost at home in the Champions League for five years and have won all 14 games on home soil in 2023.

