Manchester City hope Haaland can rule at Palace

Dramatic late fightbacks against Bournemouth and Aston Villa in recent weeks have kept Arsenal (63 points from 26 matches) five points clear of Man City atop the league table, but the Gunners will not have it easy in their trip to Craven Cottage given the fixture is sandwiched between two Europa League last-16 ties against Sporting Lisbon

Erling Haaland

As Arsenal travel to Fulham on Sunday, Manchester City will be keen to beat Crystal Palace before that, on Saturday, and ramp up the pressure on the Premier League leaders.

Dramatic late fightbacks against Bournemouth and Aston Villa in recent weeks have kept Arsenal (63 points from 26 matches) five points clear of Man City atop the league table, but the Gunners will not have it easy in their trip to Craven Cottage given the fixture is sandwiched between two Europa League last-16 ties against Sporting Lisbon.

Meanwhile, City have enjoyed a rare midweek off, but Pep Guardiola’s team selection could also be impacted by Tuesday’s Champions League last 16, second leg against RB Leipzig with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

Also read: Manchester City held 1-1 by Leipzig in last 16 of Champions League

In their last 10 matches against Palace, City have won just five times and lost twice which means the Eagles are a tricky opposition. Of course, City will have their star striker Erling Haaland in fine form as they travel to Selhurst Park. The 22-year-old Norwegian will most likely have an impact if City are to emerge victorious, considering he normally doesn’t score when they lose. City have lost four times this season and Haaland did not score in all four games.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever