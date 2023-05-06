Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > City host Leeds as they march closer to EPL title

City host Leeds as they march closer to EPL title

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Veteran Sam Allardyce takes charge of his first match in charge of Leeds against a City side that have won their past nine league games

City host Leeds as they march closer to EPL title

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden (C) celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
City host Leeds as they march closer to EPL title
x
00:00

Manchester City can take a decisive step towards a third consecutive Premier League title this weekend as they face struggling Leeds, while Arsenal make a daunting trip to Newcastle.


Veteran Sam Allardyce takes charge of his first match in charge of Leeds against a City side that have won their past nine league games.



Also Read: Erling Haaland’s heroics takes Man City boss Guardiola by surprise


Second-placed Arsenal still have hopes of a City stumble, but Newcastle have a huge prize of their own to play for, knowing victory at St James’ Park would put them on the brink of Champions League qualification for the first time in two decades.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester city arsenal english premier league football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK