Veteran Sam Allardyce takes charge of his first match in charge of Leeds against a City side that have won their past nine league games

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden (C) celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article City host Leeds as they march closer to EPL title x 00:00

Manchester City can take a decisive step towards a third consecutive Premier League title this weekend as they face struggling Leeds, while Arsenal make a daunting trip to Newcastle.

Veteran Sam Allardyce takes charge of his first match in charge of Leeds against a City side that have won their past nine league games.

Also Read: Erling Haaland’s heroics takes Man City boss Guardiola by surprise

Second-placed Arsenal still have hopes of a City stumble, but Newcastle have a huge prize of their own to play for, knowing victory at St James’ Park would put them on the brink of Champions League qualification for the first time in two decades.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever