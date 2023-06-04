Breaking News
Gundogan's brace secures FA Cup for Manchester City

Updated on: 04 June,2023 09:03 AM IST  |  London
AFP

“Everyone knows the FA Cup is the most beautiful domestic club competition in the world, so to win this trophy again and complete the double is amazing for us,” said Gundogan

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (centre) celebrates his first goal v Manchester United with teammates in London on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Manchester City are one game away from a historic treble after Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday. 
Pep Guardiola’s men completed a domestic double at Wembley and can become just the second side, after United in 1998/99, to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season should they beat Inter Milan on June 10. Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history after just 12 seconds. United levelled on 33 minutes through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty after Jack Grealish was harshly penalised for handball. But the City captain, in what could be his final game for the club on English soil with his contract expiring at the end of the season, volleyed home the winner six minutes into the second-half. 


“Everyone knows the FA Cup is the most beautiful domestic club competition in the world, so to win this trophy again and complete the double is amazing for us,” said Gundogan. 


