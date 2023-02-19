Gunners dodge a bullet!

Emiliano Martinez’s own goal and Gabriel Martinelli’s strike in stoppage time give Arsenal three crucial points against Aston Villa as race for title gathers steam

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (extreme right) celebrates his goal against Aston Villa with teammates William Saliba (left) and Fabio Vieira at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League in dramatic fashion as an own goal from Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez in stoppage-time handed the Gunners a crucial 4-2 victory on Saturday.

With just minutes left at Villa Park, Mikel Arteta’s side were in danger of stumbling again in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004. Arsenal had twice trailed to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, only for Bukayo Saka and then Oleksandr Zinchenko to haul them level.

Ex-keeper’s helping hand

A draw would have taken Arsenal above Manchester City but hardly enhanced their hopes of holding off the champions in a thrilling title race. But they received a helping hand from their former-keeper as Martinez inadvertantly deflected Jorginho’s shot into his own net after it hit the bar in stoppage-time. Gabriel Martinelli capped Arsenal’s remarkable escape with a goal in the final seconds to lift the north Londoners three points clear of second placed City. Pep Guardiola’s men would go back above Arsenal on goal difference if they win at Nottingham Forest late.

Also read: EPL: De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland score as Manchester City win 3-1 against Arsenal

Great comeback

For the first time since August 20, the Gunners were not starting a round of fixtures on top of the Premier League table after losing 3-1 to City on Wednesday. Arsenal were without a win in their previous three top-flight games and last four in all competitions, but this spirited victory will give them renewed belief they can pip City to the title.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever