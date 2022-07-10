Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns, President flees home
BREAKING: PM Ranil Wickremesingh's private residence set on fire, say Police
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Devenish get hitched

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Devenish get hitched

Updated on: 10 July,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

He Instagrammed this picture (right) and captioned it: “Signed the most important contract of my life. Our lives, now

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Devenish get hitched

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with Devenish Singh


India football star Gurpreet Singh Sandhu married Sydney-based Devenish Singh on Saturday. 

He Instagrammed this picture (right) and captioned it: “Signed the most important contract of my life. Our lives, now. The thought of spending the rest of our days together ends up making everyday after this one, the happiest of our lives. This is what we dreamed of. It’s happened. Let’s live it now @devenish_.”





football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK