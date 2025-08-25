Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arsenals Viktor Gyokeres hits out at trolls via goal celebration

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

Top

He later admitted that it was in response to social media trolls, who had claimed that the Swedish striker had touched his hair more times than he touched the ball during Arsenal’s  1-0 victory aganist Manchester United in the league’s opening week

A screengrab of Gyokeres’s goal celebration vs Leeds

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres adopted a curious celebration after scoring his second goal of the match against Leeds, via a penalty, as he peered into the camera and tossed his hair repeatedly. 

He later admitted that it was in response to social media trolls, who had claimed that the Swedish striker had touched his hair more times than he touched the ball during Arsenal’s  1-0 victory aganist Manchester United in the league’s opening week. When asked, after the win over Leeds, if that celebration was meant for his online critics, Gyokeres coyly replied, “It might be, yeah.”



