He later admitted that it was in response to social media trolls, who had claimed that the Swedish striker had touched his hair more times than he touched the ball during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory aganist Manchester United in the league’s opening week

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres adopted a curious celebration after scoring his second goal of the match against Leeds, via a penalty, as he peered into the camera and tossed his hair repeatedly.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres adopted a curious celebration after scoring his second goal of the match against Leeds, via a penalty, as he peered into the camera and tossed his hair repeatedly.

He later admitted that it was in response to social media trolls, who had claimed that the Swedish striker had touched his hair more times than he touched the ball during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory aganist Manchester United in the league’s opening week. When asked, after the win over Leeds, if that celebration was meant for his online critics, Gyokeres coyly replied, “It might be, yeah.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever