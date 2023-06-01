Breaking News
Hamstring injury rules Man Utd's Martial out of FA Cup final

Updated on: 01 June,2023 09:38 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The Frenchman sustained the injury after coming off the bench against Fulham on Sunday in United’s final game of the Premier League season

Anthony Martial

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City due to a hamstring problem. 


The Frenchman sustained the injury after coming off the bench against Fulham on Sunday in United’s final game of the Premier League season. 


“Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury,” United said in a statement Tuesday. 


Also Read: Ten Hag on Man Utd returning to Champions League: 'It is a successful season'

“The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford. “Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown.” Martial scored nine goals in 29 appearances for United this term but was restricted by a series of injuries. 

Only 11 of his 21 league appearances have been in the starting line-up, but he had been hoping to be in contention to start at Wembley against City, who are bidding for a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

