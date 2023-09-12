Breaking News
Hansi Flick sacked as Germany head coach

Updated on: 12 September,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Berlin
IANS

For now, sporting director Rudi Voller will take interim charge of the team alongside Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner

Hansi Flick sacked as Germany head coach

Hansi Flick. Pic/AFP

Hansi Flick sacked as Germany head coach
Hansi Flick has been sacked as head coach of Germany following his side's 1-4 defeat to Japan, the German football association (DFB) announced.


"The committees agreed that the senior men's national team needs new impetus after recent disappointing results," German FA president Bernd Neuendorf was quoted as saying by Xinhua. For now, sporting director Rudi Voller will take interim charge of the team alongside Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.


