For now, sporting director Rudi Voller will take interim charge of the team alongside Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner

Hansi Flick. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Hansi Flick sacked as Germany head coach x 00:00

Hansi Flick has been sacked as head coach of Germany following his side’s 1-4 defeat to Japan, the German football association (DFB) announced.

“The committees agreed that the senior men’s national team needs new impetus after recent disappointing results,” German FA president Bernd Neuendorf was quoted as saying by Xinhua. For now, sporting director Rudi Voller will take interim charge of the team alongside Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever