Hard game, tough boys

Chelsea players celebrate the winner against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hailed his side’s mental strength as they came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and move into fourth place in the Premier League on Monday.

Maresca’s side trailed to Jarrod Bowen’s strike late in the first half at Stamford Bridge, sparking jeers from frustrated fans after a lethargic start. But Maresca’s decision to send on Pedro Neto in the second half proved decisive as the Portugal forward bagged Chelsea’s equaliser.

Enzo Maresca

As he has been so often over the last two seasons, Cole Palmer was the catalyst for the Blues’ 74th-minute winner when his cross deflected in off West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Chelsea back on track

After a disappointing run of one win in seven league games, Maresca was relieved to see Chelsea get back on track in spirited fashion.

“It is huge. Today was a tough game, especially mentally. When West Ham come here and sit back with 10 players behind the ball, it’s not easy. You have to be mentally strong and you need to be patient. Playing this kind of game in February, where we are still there [in the title race], is an important statement,” he said.



“We had more than 10 shots in the first half. We had clear chances in the first half but unfortunately, we missed. With some changes the game changed. Overall we completely deserved to win,” he added.

Maresca had dropped goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after his costly error in the defeat at Manchester City. Sanchez’s replacement Filip Jorgensen delivered a solid display about which Maresca said: “In this moment, Robert needs rest and Filip was very good.”

A return to forget for Potter

It was a frustrating return to the Bridge for West Ham boss Graham Potter, who was sacked in 2023 after less than seven months leading Chelsea.

Almost two years after his ruthless dismissal, Potter returned to management with the Hammers last month, but he has mustered just one win from his first five games.

“We gave everything. It was relatively even in terms of chances. We come away with nothing in terms of the result but there was lots to be positive about,” Potter said.

“You look at the second half. The first goal was a bit of a turning point and we felt it was a foul, you need those things to go your way,” he added.

Controversial call?

Potter was frustrated that a potential Levi Colwill foul on Bowen was not given in the build-up to Chelsea’s equaliser.

But with West Ham sitting 10 points clear of the relegation zone, the former Brighton boss has breathing space to reshape the team in his style.



“The shape of the team was really good. You need a bit of luck. We felt unfortunate with the lead-up to the first goal but it wasn’t to be,” Potter said.

“The understanding of what we want to do is there, so we have to build on that,” he added.

Chelsea’s next EPL fixture is against Brighton on February 15, while West Ham face Brentford on the same day.

