Harry Kane expecting fourth child with wife Kate days after becoming England's top scorer

Kane Instagrammed this picture of him and his wife holding a positive pregnancy test and captioned it: “Over the moon to be expecting baby No. 4! Coming soon…,” along with a red heart emoji

England football star Harry Kane and wife

England and Spurs football star Harry Kane, 29, is over the moon as his wife Kate, 29, is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

Kane Instagrammed this picture of him and his wife holding a positive pregnancy test and captioned it: “Over the moon to be expecting baby No. 4! Coming soon…,” along with a red heart emoji.

Also Read: Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney''s England scoring record with goal No. 54

The couple have daughters Ivy, six, Vivienne, five and son Louis, two. In his post, Kane also shared a short video (screengrab right) of a baby scan.