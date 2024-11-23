Chelsea’s win, which came after two draws, lifts them to 22 points — one behind City and three clear of fourth-placed Arsenal ahead of the later kick-offs on Saturday

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez is all smiles after his goal against Leicester City on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article High-flying Chelsea see off Leicester 2-1 x 00:00

Chelsea survived a late Leicester rally to win 2-1 on Enzo Maresca’s return to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, moving just a point behind second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitors, finding their groove after the international break, hogged the ball from the kick-off and Nicolas Jackson gave them a deserved early lead.

But they failed to make the most of their superiority until 15 minutes from time, when Enzo Fernandez scored to make it 2-0, before surviving a nervy few minutes after Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back for the home side.

Chelsea’s win, which came after two draws, lifts them to 22 points — one behind City and three clear of fourth-placed Arsenal ahead of the later kick-offs on Saturday. Joao Felix fired wide in the 13th minute and then a minute later volleyed over from just outside the box.

But moments later Chelsea got the goal they deserved when Jackson won his tussle with Leicester defender Wout Faes, who missed a number of chances to clear. The ball fell to Fernandez, who found Jackson and the Senegal forward poked home for his seventh league goal of the season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever