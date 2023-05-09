‘Hope he doesn’t score’: Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes on Erling Haaland

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes wary of Manchester City’s in-form star striker Erling Haaland ahead of their UEFA Champions League tie tonight

Erling Haaland during Man City’s training session at Manchester yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s creative forward Rodrygo Goes has been in fine touch in the build-up to tonight’s big-ticket UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Manchester City. Two days ago, he scored both goals as Real beat Osasuna 2-1 to lift the Copa del Rey. In Real’s last five games, Rodrygo has three goals and an assist to his name.

However, even he realises the importance of controlling Manchester City’s superstar striker Erling Haaland. In a recent interview with Spanish media outlet RTVE, Rodrygo singled out Haaland, who has scored a record 35 goals in the English Premier League, as the most dangerous man in City’s line-up. “Haaland scores a lot of goals. No one knows how to stop him. I hope he doesn’t score against us. Manchester City are always scary. They are a great team, they play very well, but we are confident that we can win,” said Rodrygo.

Rodrygo Goes

City would be still hurting from their last visit to the Santiago Bernabeu where they suffered a painful defeat. Having led 5-3 (on aggregate) against Real till the 89th minute of the second leg, City eventually lost via tie-breaker. It’s no wonder then that City’s talismanic midfielder Bernardo Silva wants revenge. “We would be stupid if we didn’t respect them, but we have that goal [to eliminate Real Madrid], knowing that we lost last year in difficult circumstances. This time we will try to make it different,” said Silva.

Both Real and City have been in top touch in the run up to this encounter. While reigning champions Real hammered four goals with no reply past Chelsea across their two quarter-final legs, City comprehensively beat Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate.

City are in the hunt for their first Champions League title, especially after the painful defeat suffered in the final in 2021. Real, on the other hand, have an extensive history in the coveted competition, with a record 14 titles. Haaland has scored 12 goals in the Champions League this season, surpassing his previous best of 10.

