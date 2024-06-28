Hosts Germany wary of gritty Denmark

It was a wake-up call the hosts needed, particularly with fans already eyeing a fourth Euros crown, and a reminder that coach Julian Nagelsmann has plenty to work on

Euro 2024 hosts Germany come into Saturday’s last 16 clash with Denmark in Dortmund hoping to have learned from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland, their final group stage match.

After almost a decade of struggles at major tournaments, Germany were riding high after dominant wins over Scotland and Hungary to start the Euros.

Germany however came crashing back down to earth against Switzerland and were on course for defeat, before Niclas Fuellkrug’s stoppage time header snatched a draw—and with it, first place in the group.

Germany boast a shinier trophy cabinet than their northern neighbours but were famously beaten by the Danes in the Euro 1992 final. Denmark’s triumph after failing to qualify and then being admitted following the pre-tournament exclusion of Yugoslavia became a fairytale, but Germany still laments taking the Danes lightly.

A Euros and World Cup winner as a player, Berti Vogts coached Germany in that 1992 final and admitted in his column in the RP newspaper on Thursday that his team “underestimated” Denmark.

“In 1992 we lost the Euros final against a great Danish team even though we were the favourites—like the German team is now,” he wrote. “Everyone thought we had the title in the bag—unfortunately some players did too.” Well-drilled and with a smattering of excellent players at top clubs, 2020 semi-finalists Denmark resemble Switzerland in many ways. Vogts said the current Danish incarnation may not boast the same level of quality as their 1992 counterparts, but that the pressure is well and truly on the Germans.

