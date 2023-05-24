Breaking News


Football News

Howe hails Newcastle after they qualify for Champions League

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Newcastle
AFP

Top

Fifth placed Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe hailed Newcastle’s “incredible” players as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after a 0-0 draw against relegation-haunted Leicester in the EPL on Monday. 


Fifth placed Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place. 




Also Read: Real Sociedad earn 2-1 win over champs Barca


Howe’s third placed side achieved their target at the first attempt at a jubilant St James’ Park. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

english premier league uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

