Premier League: Lampard sides with fuming Chelsea fans after latest defeat

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:09 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“I’ve got no problem with fans booing. I’m not sitting here to go against the fans and say don’t boo the players”

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard admitted angry Chelsea fans had every right to boo his team after they suffered a fifth successive defeat in a dismal 0-2 setback against Brentford on Wednesday. 


Cesar Azpilicueta’s own goal and Bryan Mbeumo’s late strike condemned Lampard to his latest demoralising loss since replacing the sacked Graham Potter. Chelsea have failed to score in six of their last seven games and are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League. 



They have not won in any competition since March 11 at Leicester, a winless run that now stands at eight games. Six of those eight winless matches have come at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea supporters let rip after losing to west London neighbours Brentford, who have traditionally been in their shadow but are now above them in the table. 

“Absolutely the fans are going to be worried. If you’re a Chelsea fan, you’ve been used to 20 years of success, you’re used to it and you want it more,” Lampard said. 

“I’ve got no problem with fans booing. I’m not sitting here to go against the fans and say don’t boo the players.” 

Caretaker boss Lampard is only in charge until the end of the season, with reports that former Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is close to being hired as the latest manager of owner Todd Boehly’s troubled 11-month reign. 

