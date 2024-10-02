Sweden will play two games against Japan and one against the USA in Spain next week

Zlatan Ibrahimovic; (right) son Maximilian. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Ibrahimovic’s son joins Sweden’s youth squad x 00:00

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son Maximilian, 18, has been selected to join Sweden’s youth squad for the first time, it was announced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre-forward signed his first contract this summer with AC Milan, where his father ended his career in June 2023 at 41. Sweden will play two games against Japan and one against the USA in Spain next week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever