Ibrahimovic's son joins Sweden's youth squad

Ibrahimovic’s son joins Sweden’s youth squad

Updated on: 02 October,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Stockholm
AFP |

Top

Sweden will play two games against Japan and one against the USA in Spain next week

Ibrahimovic’s son joins Sweden’s youth squad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic; (right) son Maximilian. Pics/AFP

Ibrahimovic’s son joins Sweden’s youth squad
Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son Maximilian, 18, has been selected to join Sweden’s youth squad for the first time, it was announced on Tuesday. 


The centre-forward signed his first contract this summer with AC Milan, where his father ended his career in June 2023 at 41. Sweden will play two games against Japan and one against the USA in Spain next week.


