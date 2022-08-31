I’m doing well: Brazil football legend Pele

“I’m sending this photo to you, just to say thank you. I am so grateful for having my wife with me, for the laughter, for the peace of my home, and for all your loving messages. I am doing very well and taking care of my health”
Pele with wife Marcia Aoki
Brazilian football legend Pele has moved to reassure fans that he is in good health as he continues his fight against cancer. Pele, 81, tweeted this picture along with his wife Marcia Aoki and wrote: “I’m sending this photo to you, just to say thank you. I am so grateful for having my wife with me, for the laughter, for the peace of my home, and for all your loving messages. I am doing very well and taking care of my health.”
