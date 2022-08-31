Breaking News
I’m doing well: Brazil football legend Pele

Updated on: 31 August,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
“I’m sending this photo to you, just to say thank you. I am so grateful for having my wife with me, for the laughter, for the peace of my home, and for all your loving messages. I am doing very well and taking care of my health”

I’m doing well: Brazil football legend Pele

Pele with wife Marcia Aoki


Brazilian football legend Pele has moved to reassure fans that he is in good health as he continues his fight against cancer. Pele, 81, tweeted this picture  along with  his wife Marcia Aoki and wrote: “I’m sending this photo to you, just to say thank you. I am so grateful for having my wife with me, for the laughter, for the peace of my home, and for all your loving messages. I am doing very well and taking care of my health.” 


