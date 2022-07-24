I’m enjoying myself: Man City's Jack Grealish

According to The Sun, Grealish, who signed a deal of GBP 100 million (approx R954cr) to move from Aston Villa to Manchester City, made the most of the summer break as he partied with friends, went on a holiday with girlfriend Sasha Rebecca and attended weddings among other activities

Jack Grealish with girlfriend Sasha Rebecca

England football star Jack Grealish is aware that he will be in the spotlight more as compared to teammates for his life on and off the field.

“Obviously, I’m enjoying myself. I went to Ibiza after we won the league [EPL], and then I went to Vegas after my England trip. I was away with my girlfriend, working hard and trying to get back to training. I was getting a lot of stick from the lads for posting too many training photos on my Instagram,” he said.