In-form Retegui out of Italy’s clash v Germany

Mateo Retegui will miss Italy’s Nations League quarter-final against Germany with a thigh injury, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the FIGC said Atalanta striker Retegui had picked up an unspecified problem in his right thigh which has ruled him out of both legs of the last four tie.

Retegui, who leads the Serie A scoring charts with 22 goals, is set to leave Italy’s training camp for further tests with his club.

In his absence, Italy could opt for Fiorentina’s Moise Kean as their striker. Kean, 25, has scored 15 league goals for the Viola this season and is only behind Retegui in Serie A’s scoring charts. Other alternatives include Giacomo Raspadori and Daniel Maldini.

Germany, meanwhile, have an equally important injury concern of their own, with talismanic midfielder Florian Wirtz missing this crucial encounter after suffering a ligament injury to his right ankle while playing for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

Italy host Germany at the San Siro on Thursday before travelling to Dortmund for the second leg on March 23. The winner of the tie will host the Nations League finals in June.

Since choosing to play for Italy in 2023, Argentina-born Retegui has scored six times in 18 international appearances for the Azzurri.

