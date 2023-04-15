Incident between Sane, Mane dealt with: Tuchel

Mane was suspended for this weekend’s Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim after reportedly having a physical altercation with Sane following Tuesday’s Champions League defeat at Manchester City

Representation pic

The incident between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane has been “dealt with” after the Senegal star was fined and suspended by Bayern Munich, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. Mane was suspended for this weekend’s Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim after reportedly having a physical altercation with Sane following Tuesday’s Champions League defeat at Manchester City. German daily Bild said.

